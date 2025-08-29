Modi in Japan: $68B investment, bullet train talks on agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan for a two-day summit with PM Shigeru Ishiba, where the two leaders are upgrading a key security pact from 2008.
The visit is all about boosting defense and tech teamwork between India and Japan, setting the stage for closer cooperation.
Japan's massive investment boost for India
Japan just pledged a massive 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) investment over the next decade—think semiconductors, AI, environment, and medicine.
For India, this means new opportunities in cutting-edge industries and faster modernization.
Modi's tour of top Japanese tech facilities (like Tokyo's Electron Factory and the Sendai bullet train factory) highlights plans for joint projects—yes, including progress on India's bullet train.
With rising tensions in Asia and shifting alliances (Japan even canceled a US trade trip recently), this summit signals that India is working smart to balance power in the region.
Next up for Modi: heading to China for more big-picture talks.