Modi in Japan: $68B investment, bullet train talks on agenda

Japan's massive investment boost for India

Japan just pledged a massive 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) investment over the next decade—think semiconductors, AI, environment, and medicine.

For India, this means new opportunities in cutting-edge industries and faster modernization.

Modi's tour of top Japanese tech facilities (like Tokyo's Electron Factory and the Sendai bullet train factory) highlights plans for joint projects—yes, including progress on India's bullet train.

With rising tensions in Asia and shifting alliances (Japan even canceled a US trade trip recently), this summit signals that India is working smart to balance power in the region.

Next up for Modi: heading to China for more big-picture talks.