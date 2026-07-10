Modi in New Zealand for 1st visit in 40 years
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the final leg of his three-nation trip, having arrived in New Zealand, the first Indian prime minister to visit there in 40 years.
His two-day stop is all about building stronger trade ties and meeting the local Indian community.
Modi signs 14 deals in Indonesia
This trip is part of India's Act East policy, aiming to boost connections across the Indo-Pacific.
In Indonesia, Modi signed 14 deals covering minerals and maritime security.
Over in Australia, he secured a civil nuclear agreement for uranium supply and stepped up defense cooperation with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.