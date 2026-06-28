Modi in Seychelles urges fairness, responsibility, equity in climate action India Jun 28, 2026

Prime Minister Modi, speaking in Seychelles, called out the need for "fairness, responsibility and equity" when tackling climate change.

He pointed out that countries like Seychelles, that pollute the least, are getting hit the hardest by rising seas and changing weather.

As he put it, "Its effects are already visible on our coastlines, in the marine ecosystem, in weather patterns, and in our communities."