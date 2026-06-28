Modi in Seychelles urges fairness, responsibility, equity in climate action
India
Prime Minister Modi, speaking in Seychelles, called out the need for "fairness, responsibility and equity" when tackling climate change.
He pointed out that countries like Seychelles, that pollute the least, are getting hit the hardest by rising seas and changing weather.
As he put it, "Its effects are already visible on our coastlines, in the marine ecosystem, in weather patterns, and in our communities."
Modi says India backs island nations
Modi said India stands with island nations and wants to work together on things like clean energy, protecting oceans, sustainable tourism, and better coastal management.
He sees the Indian Ocean as a bridge between both countries and hopes these partnerships can help everyone face climate challenges together.