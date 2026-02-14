Modi invests ₹5,450cr in Assam's infrastructure, opens new bridge
Prime Minister Modi just rolled out a bunch of big-ticket projects in Assam, worth more than ₹5,450 crore.
The main event was the opening of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu—a new bridge making it way easier to travel between Guwahati and North Guwahati.
Plus, there's a new IIM campus and a National Data Center in the mix.
Bridge cuts travel time across the Brahmaputra
That new bridge is a game-changer: it is expected to cut travel time across the Brahmaputra to around seven minutes. It's built to handle earthquakes and even has smart tech to monitor its health.
The National Data Center will run mission-critical applications for different government departments, while IIM Guwahati boosts opportunities for students in the region.
225 electric busses under PM-eBus Sewa
Modi also flagged off 225 electric busses under PM-eBus Sewa—100 for Guwahati and more for Nagpur, Bhavnagar, and Chandigarh—making public transport greener for about 50 lakh people.
All these moves are set to give North-East India's infrastructure (and everyday life) a serious upgrade.