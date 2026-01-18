Modi launches ₹830cr projects, flags off new trains in West Bengal
On Sunday, PM Modi kicked off development projects worth over ₹830 crore in Singur, West Bengal.
Highlights include a new rail line under the Tarkeshwar-Bishnupur initiative and the foundation stone for an Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh.
He also flagged off three Amrit Bharat trains connecting major routes like Howrah-Anand Vihar and Sealdah-Banaras.
Why should you care?
These upgrades are all about making travel smoother and boosting logistics in eastern India—something that could mean faster journeys and better job opportunities down the line.
Modi said these projects will boost rail connectivity, improve cargo evacuation efficiency and enhance logistics, reflecting a push to speed up West Bengal's growth ahead of state elections.
It's part of a bigger plan to modernize infrastructure across the region.