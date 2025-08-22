Modi lays foundation for India's widest Ganga bridge India Aug 22, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched six big projects in Gaya, Bihar, and laid the foundation stone for eight others—together worth about ₹13,000 crore.

The star of the show is the new 8.15km Aunta-Simaria Bridge, now India's widest six-lane bridge over the Ganga.

It connects Mokama and Simaria, running alongside the old Rajendra Setu and cutting out a 100km detour for trucks.