Modi lays foundation for India's widest Ganga bridge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched six big projects in Gaya, Bihar, and laid the foundation stone for eight others—together worth about ₹13,000 crore.
The star of the show is the new 8.15km Aunta-Simaria Bridge, now India's widest six-lane bridge over the Ganga.
It connects Mokama and Simaria, running alongside the old Rajendra Setu and cutting out a 100km detour for trucks.
Why it matters
These upgrades aren't just about roads—they're set to change daily life in Bihar.
With a new highway, a major thermal power plant, and Muzaffarpur's Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital opening up, travel gets easier, energy supply gets stronger, and access to healthcare improves.
All this means faster trips across districts and better opportunities for students, workers, and families—just in time for state elections this year.