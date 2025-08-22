Next Article
Mumbai's lakes at 95% capacity, will meet water needs
Mumbai's seven lakes are now at 95% capacity, thanks to some serious downpours this August.
Tulsi and Vihar have already hit their limit and are overflowing, while Modak Sagar has reached 100% capacity, and the other four lakes are close behind.
No water cuts expected
With about 1.37 lakh million liters stored up—enough for over 340 days—the city won't face any water cuts (except routine maintenance), according to a civic official.
This is a big relief compared to 2024, and means a steady supply until next monsoon season.