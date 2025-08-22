No, Indian Railways isn't going to charge you for luggage India Aug 22, 2025

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called out recent buzz about new luggage fees on Indian Railways, saying it's "absolute fake news."

He made it clear there are no fresh policies or pilot projects in the works.

The current rules stay as they are: you get free luggage—up to 70kg in AC First Class and 35kg in General Class—and exceeding these limits incurs fines.