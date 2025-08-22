No, Indian Railways isn't going to charge you for luggage
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called out recent buzz about new luggage fees on Indian Railways, saying it's "absolute fake news."
He made it clear there are no fresh policies or pilot projects in the works.
The current rules stay as they are: you get free luggage—up to 70kg in AC First Class and 35kg in General Class—and exceeding these limits incurs fines.
Vaishnaw assures travelers about existing rules
Vaishnaw spoke up after confusion spread online about baggage limits.
He emphasized these rules aren't new, reassuring travelers there's no plan to bring in extra charges for carrying more bags anytime soon.
Vaishnaw's track record as minister
Vaishnaw has been running the Railway Ministry since July 2021 and is known for pushing upgrades across India's massive rail network.
While he's usually seen as a tech-savvy leader, he has faced criticism before—but this luggage rumor got way more attention.