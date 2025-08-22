Viral video of Mumbai-Goa highway potholes leads to immediate action India Aug 22, 2025

A travel influencer posted a viral video showing huge potholes and traffic chaos on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Vashishti Bridge.

The clip quickly grabbed attention online, and authorities started patching up the worst stretches almost right away.

The project was initiated in 2011 for ₹3,500 crore but has faced years of delays and now costs over ₹7,300 crore.