Viral video of Mumbai-Goa highway potholes leads to immediate action
A travel influencer posted a viral video showing huge potholes and traffic chaos on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Vashishti Bridge.
The clip quickly grabbed attention online, and authorities started patching up the worst stretches almost right away.
The project was initiated in 2011 for ₹3,500 crore but has faced years of delays and now costs over ₹7,300 crore.
Patchwork begins, traffic flow improves
The influencer's footage pushed officials to act fast—patchwork began and traffic flow improved on the damaged sections.
The troubled stretch is handled by Maharashtra's Public Works Department (PWD), not NHAI.
With Ganeshotsav coming up in 2025, ₹21 crore was set aside for urgent fixes near Indapur-Mangaon.
Committee working to expedite completion
A state committee led by Public Works Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale is now speeding up repairs, four-laning, and safety upgrades.
The committee is working to expedite completion, which should finally sort out legal hurdles and cut travel time along this route from around 12 hours to under six.