Modi lays foundation for South India's 1st chip packaging facility
Prime Minister Modi just virtually laid the foundation stone for South India's first-ever semiconductor packaging facility in Visakhapatnam.
This ₹2,387 crore project (developed by ASIP Technologies with South Korea's APACT as the technology partner) will focus on packaging and testing chips for AI, data centers, and telecom.
It's a big step for India's tech scene under the India Semiconductor Mission.
ASIP plans over ₹2,000 cr investment
To be set up on 30 acres, the facility will have a capacity of 96 million chips a year using wire-bond and flip-chip BGA packaging technologies.
Over 1,000 highly skilled jobs (plus 1,600 indirect ones) are expected, and ASIP plans to invest more than another ₹2,000 crore.
PM Modi called out Andhra Pradesh's strong IT talent and said the state is well positioned to lead in semiconductor manufacturing.