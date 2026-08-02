Modi lays foundation for South India's 1st chip packaging facility

To be set up on 30 acres, the facility will have a capacity of 96 million chips a year using wire-bond and flip-chip BGA packaging technologies.

Over 1,000 highly skilled jobs (plus 1,600 indirect ones) are expected, and ASIP plans to invest more than another ₹2,000 crore.

PM Modi called out Andhra Pradesh's strong IT talent and said the state is well positioned to lead in semiconductor manufacturing.