Modi leads 80th I-Day at Red Fort, 'Vande Mataram' debuts
India
Prime Minister Modi is set to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort on August 15, 2026.
This year stands out because it marks 150 years of the National Song, Vande Mataram, which will be performed during the official ceremony for the very first time.
I-Day to spotlight Yuva Shakti theme
The event sticks to classic traditions like flag hoisting, a 21-gun salute, and Modi's national address.
But there's a special spotlight on Yuva Shakti (youth power), celebrating young Indians and their role in building a developed India by 2047.
Ahead of the big day, Delhi Police ran full rehearsals to make sure everything goes smoothly.