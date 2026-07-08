Modi links Republic Day and Prabowo Subianto's birthday in Jakarta
India
During his Jakarta visit, PM Modi charmed the crowd by linking India's Republic Day (January 26: two+six=eight) with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's birthday (the 17th: one+seven=eight).
The playful math metaphor got smiles, and later remarks by the President received loud applause, highlighting a sense of connection and mutual respect between the two countries.
Modi says India's growth benefits ASEAN
Modi also talked about deep cultural ties, recalling when Subianto said, as Modi recounted, that he "you have India's DNA."
He emphasized that trust, shared heritage, and maritime links keep the partnership strong.
Modi added that India's growth will benefit not just Indonesia but the whole ASEAN region.