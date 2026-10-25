Modi marks Chinmaya Mission's 75th anniversary, meets holographic Swami Chinmayananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in New Delhi, marking 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission.

The highlight: Modi chatted with a holographic AI avatar of Swami Chinmayananda, and the three-day conference is expected to bring together more than 9,000 participants from India and abroad to celebrate the mission's legacy of sharing Vedanta and Bhagavad Gita teachings.