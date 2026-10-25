Modi marks Chinmaya Mission's 75th anniversary, meets holographic Swami Chinmayananda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan in New Delhi, marking 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission.
The highlight: Modi chatted with a holographic AI avatar of Swami Chinmayananda, and the three-day conference is expected to bring together more than 9,000 participants from India and abroad to celebrate the mission's legacy of sharing Vedanta and Bhagavad Gita teachings.
Modi seeks blessings, avatar affirms support
During their conversation, Modi asked for blessings for his future work.
The holographic avatar warmly replied, "India is with you, Narendra," showing support for his leadership.
Modi called it, "It is another kind of spiritual experience. This is a blessing from our saints for me." and praised how the mission has made ancient wisdom accessible worldwide through both tradition and new technology.