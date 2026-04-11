Modi marks Mahatma Jyotirao Phule 200th birth celebrations, praises education
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary and the beginning of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations in 2027, calling his work for the upliftment of the marginalized through education pivotal.
Modi highlighted how Phule's dream was a society where everyone, no matter their background, could access education and opportunities.
Phule with Savitribai championed inclusive education
Phule, born in 1827 in Maharashtra, broke barriers by starting schools for girls and those denied learning.
He believed education should belong to everyone, not just a select few.
With Savitribai Phule, he fought social injustice and championed equality, a vision that still inspires efforts toward inclusive education and fairness today.