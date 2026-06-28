Modi marks Seychelles 50 years, signs UPI deal, receives award
India
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a visit to Seychelles, celebrating 50 years of the country's independence and its partnership with India.
He received the "Guardian of the Blue Horizon" award and, more importantly for tech fans, signed a deal to bring India's UPI digital payments system to Seychelles, making money transfers between the two countries way easier.
UPI agreement to boost bilateral ties
Modi called this trip a "historic moment," reflecting on how India and Seychelles have moved from friendship to trust over five decades.
He highlighted that sharing digital know-how, like UPI, shows how technology can connect people across oceans.
The new agreement is set to boost both economic links and daily convenience for people in both nations.