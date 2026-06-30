Modi mask suspect fails to breach Bhilwara mobile shop lock
India
A would-be thief wearing a Prime Minister Modi mask tried to break into a mobile shop in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, on Sunday night, but couldn't get past the lock, even after several tries.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV and happened in the Kareda police station area.
Police probe unmasked man in Bhilwara
Police spotted the same guy on nearby cameras during the day, minus the mask but still in the same clothes.
They're working to identify him and checking if he's linked to another shop robbery that night nearby.
As Kareda Station House Officer Puran Mal Meena put it, they're following up on clues from his earlier movements and looking into another local theft too.