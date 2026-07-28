Modi meets Assam MPs amid floods affecting over 4.45L people
Assam is struggling with major floods: over 4.45 lakh people are affected and 631 villages are underwater across six districts.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi met Assam MPs to check on the situation and said the Centre was working closely with the Assam government to support relief efforts.
He also posted on X, sharing his concern and prayers for everyone facing this tough time.
Assam local leaders to donate salaries
Charaideo district has been hit hardest, with nearly 1.9 lakh people affected, followed by Sivasagar.
Relief camps have opened up for almost 29,000 displaced people, and supplies are being handed out at dozens of centers.
The floods have also damaged over 37,000 hectares of crops, so local leaders have announced they will donate salaries to help out while teams work on ongoing rescue missions and restoring power in flooded areas.