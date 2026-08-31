Modi meets Iranian Armenian Kyrgyz leaders at Bishkek SCO Summit

With Iran's President Pezeshkian, Modi discussed ways to expand business links and keep West Asia safer, especially when it comes to protecting shipping routes and people who work at sea.

Talks with Armenia's Prime Minister Pashinyan centered on stepping up defense and trade cooperation.

Meanwhile, his meeting with Kyrgyz President Zhaparov was all about strengthening their strategic partnership in security, connectivity, and economic cooperation.

Overall, these meetings showed India's push for stronger friendships and practical teamwork in the region.