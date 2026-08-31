Modi meets Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek for trade and peace
India
Prime Minister Modi caught up with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian at the SCO summit in Bishkek. Their chat focused on boosting India-Iran trade and keeping their friendship strong.
Modi also emphasized solving West Asia conflicts through conversation, not conflict, while Pezeshkian thanked India for its support and asked Modi to help promote peace in the region.
Modi and Nikol Pashinyan discuss cooperation
Modi did not stop there. He also met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to talk about teaming up in areas like defense, IT, space, education, and pharmaceuticals.
Modi said they were equally certain to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come.
All in all, these meetings show India wants to build stronger friendships and support stability around the region.