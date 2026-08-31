Modi meets Pashinyan in Bishkek to boost defense and friendship
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Their chat highlighted the long-standing India-Armenia friendship (going back to 1991) and focused on boosting defense ties.
Armenia buys Indian military equipment
Armenia has been picking up a range of Indian-made military gear lately, including radars, rocket launchers, air defense systems, artillery guns, and drones.
This growing partnership signals that both countries are getting more serious about working together on security.
Modi to meet Pezeshkian and Putin
Modi also paid tribute at a Mahatma Gandhi memorial the statue was unveiled by Modi in 2015 and was given the book "Manas: Kyrgyz Veergatha Kavya."
He is set to meet Iran's President Pezeshkian and Russia's President Putin next, before addressing the 26th SCO Summit.