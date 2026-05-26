Modi meets Wong, Motegi in New Delhi to discuss Indo-Pacific
India
Prime Minister Modi met Australia's Penny Wong and Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi separately in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting.
The focus? Making sure the Indo-Pacific stays free, open, and secure for everyone.
Modi highlighted India's strong partnerships with both countries and talked up defense cooperation, technology, trade, and supply chain security.
Quad unveils energy and minerals plans
The Quad ministers from India, Australia, Japan, and the United States also rolled out new plans to strengthen energy security and critical minerals supply chains.
They discussed improving maritime surveillance and upgrading port infrastructure to keep the region stable and connected.