Modi meets Wong, Motegi in New Delhi to discuss Indo-Pacific India May 26, 2026

Prime Minister Modi met Australia's Penny Wong and Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi separately in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting.

The focus? Making sure the Indo-Pacific stays free, open, and secure for everyone.

Modi highlighted India's strong partnerships with both countries and talked up defense cooperation, technology, trade, and supply chain security.