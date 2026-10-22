Modi, Netanyahu discuss West Asia unrest, stress diplomacy, bolster ties
India
Prime Minister Modi and Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu caught up over a call to discuss the growing unrest in West Asia.
Modi highlighted how important it is to keep conversations going and use diplomacy to restore peace.
Both leaders also agreed they want to make the India-Israel partnership even stronger.
Modi thanks Netanyahu for torch-lighting invite
During their chat, Netanyahu invited Modi to a torch-lighting ceremony celebrating Indian pilot Smit Machhar's recent act of courage on a flydubai flight.
Modi thanked him for the invitation, calling it another reminder of the close connection between India and Israel, especially when it comes to standing together against terrorism.