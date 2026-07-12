Modi offers condolences for Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared heartfelt condolences for the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar's former Emir, calling him a "visionary leader" and a true friend of India.
Modi expressed sympathy to the royal family and people of Qatar.
Sheikh Hamad transformed Qatar globally
Sheikh Hamad led Qatar from 1995 to 2013, transforming it into a global player thanks to its natural gas reserves.
He launched Al Jazeera, expanded Qatar Airways, and oversaw the building of Hamad International Airport.
His efforts also helped bring the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar, leaving a lasting mark on the country's global reputation.