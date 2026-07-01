Modi on Kargil Diwas praises soldiers, touts local defense tech
India
On Kargil Diwas, PM Modi honored Indian soldiers and took a moment in his Mann Ki Baat to talk about how far India's defense tech has come.
He encouraged everyone to support local products with the "vocal for local" push.
INS Mahendragiri over 75% Indian materials
Modi celebrated INS Mahendragiri, a new warship built with over 75% Indian materials, as proof of Atmanirbhar Bharat in action.
He also gave a shoutout to DRDO for successful rocket and missile tests, and highlighted a new international deal for BrahMos and Astra missiles.
All this, he said, shows the world is starting to trust Indian-made defense tech.