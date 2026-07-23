Modi orders fast-track courts after NEET leak to protect students
India
After the NEET paper leak scandal shook students across India, Prime Minister Modi said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!"
He has announced fast-track courts to speed up justice and asked officials to protect students' interests.
Students protest, demand Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
Students are protesting in Delhi and other cities, calling for accountability and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wants compensation for affected families and withdrawal of FIRs against peaceful protesters.
scientist Sonam Wangchuk has also joined in support, as outrage continues over the leak.