Modi pledges India's support for peace in Ukraine, West Asia
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised India's support for peace in Ukraine and West Asia, following talks with Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk, who is on a three-day visit to India amid a renewed global push to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Modi and Tusk agree strategic partnership
Modi and Tusk agreed to boost their countries' partnership, especially in defense, space, and nuclear energy, inviting Polish companies to work alongside Indian teams.
Modi also pointed out that a free trade deal with the European Union could open up more economic opportunities between India and Poland, saying both nations share strong democratic values and want fairer global rules.