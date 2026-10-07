Modi praises Captain Smit Machchhar for handling alleged midair attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a heartfelt shout-out to Captain Smit Machchhar at the Seva Bharat event, recognizing his courage days after an alleged midair attack by his copilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door so passengers and crew could step in, helping land the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.
Modi links heroism to aircraft manufacturing
Modi connected Machchhar's quick thinking to India's growing reputation in aircraft manufacturing.
He shared his optimism that "Today, an Indian pilot is being talked about across the world. A day will come when the world will talk about planes made in India," at the Seva Bharat event.
The tribute came as part of Modi's 25-year public-service celebration, highlighting both individual heroism and national progress.