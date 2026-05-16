Modi praises Dutch coaches, highlights Sjoerd Marijne's Tokyo 2020 role

Modi lauds Netherlands's T20 run

Modi didn't miss a chance to applaud the Netherlands cricket team for their strong run in the recent T20 World Cup, especially their close match against India.

He also gave a special mention to Indian-origin players like Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, and Aryan Dutt for making waves in international cricket.

According to Modi, events like these are perfect for building stronger sporting connections between India and the Netherlands.