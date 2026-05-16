Modi praises Dutch coaches, highlights Sjoerd Marijne's Tokyo 2020 role
On his visit to the Netherlands, Prime Minister Modi gave a big nod to Dutch coaches shaping Indian hockey.
He highlighted Sjoerd Marijne's role in leading the Indian women's hockey team to a historic fourth-place finish at Tokyo 2020.
Modi also called on Indians living in the Netherlands to watch the games later this year at this year's FIH Hockey World Cup, which the Netherlands is co-hosting.
Modi lauds Netherlands's T20 run
Modi didn't miss a chance to applaud the Netherlands cricket team for their strong run in the recent T20 World Cup, especially their close match against India.
He also gave a special mention to Indian-origin players like Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, and Aryan Dutt for making waves in international cricket.
According to Modi, events like these are perfect for building stronger sporting connections between India and the Netherlands.