Modi promises 'memorable' visit for Tarique Rahman, cites BRICS meeting
India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rolling out the red carpet for Bangladeshi counterpart Tarique Rahman, promising a "memorable" visit when Rahman comes to India next month.
Modi said the two leaders need to meet at the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, setting the stage for some important conversations.
Dinesh Trivedi calls for dialogue, cooperation
Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi highlighted that stronger cooperation between Modi and Rahman could really boost both countries, especially when it comes to jobs and opportunities for young people.
He also called for open dialogue to smooth over past issues (like Bangladesh's request to extradite Sheikh Hasina), stressing that mutual trust and India's "Neighbourhood First" policy are key to moving forward together.