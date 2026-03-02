Modi reacts to 'worrying' situation in West Asia 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia. Speaking at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, he reiterated India's long-standing position of advocating for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts. "The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India has always called for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to such disputes," he said.

Security threats 'We share same feelings on terrorism, extremism' PM Modi also stressed on the shared global concerns of terrorism, extremism, and radicalization. He said these are serious challenges not just for India but for the entire world. "We share the same feelings on terrorism, extremism and radicalization, as these are serious challenges not just for us but for the entire world," he said.

Citizen safety India monitoring situation in West Asia PM Modi also assured that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and working with countries in the region to ensure the safety of Indian nationals. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to states amid escalating tensions. The advisory warns that recent military developments in West Asia could have "ripple effects" in India. It calls for close surveillance of "pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory sermons" that could incite communal tensions.

