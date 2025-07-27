Modi remembers Kalam, says his thoughts still inspire young Indians

Kalam, India's 11th president (2002-2007), stood out for his humble lifestyle and unbiased approach. As the "Missile Man," he led major projects like Agni and Prithvi missiles, and played a key role in India's 1998 nuclear tests—big moments for Indian science and defense.

'Kalam's thoughts are relevant for us today'

Modi's tribute wasn't just about remembering the past—it was about keeping Kalam's focus on youth empowerment alive.

For anyone looking for inspiration or proof that one person can shape a country's future, Kalam's story is still as relevant as ever.