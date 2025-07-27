Next Article
Woman's death after childbirth ruled 'natural': Husband's body exhumed
Salma Begum, 37, was buried in Rampur after her sudden death—but nearly two weeks later, her family accused her husband, Maulana Bashir, of murdering her.
Acting on their complaint, authorities ordered Salma's body to be exhumed for a fresh post-mortem.
Bashir runs a business and madrasa in Chhattisgarh and is now at the center of the investigation.
Investigators waiting for post-mortem report
On July 26, police teams from both Rampur and Chhattisgarh worked together to exhume Salma's body and start a detailed probe.
So far, no one has been arrested. Investigators say they're waiting for forensic results from the post-mortem before deciding on any next steps against Bashir.
The case will move forward based on what the evidence shows.