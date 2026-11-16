Modi heads to Philippines for ASEAN, East Asia, QUAD summits

The 23rd ASEAN-India Summit follows the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu, where Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's "proactive, battle-tested doctrine" against state-sponsored terror.

India is keen to explore defense cooperation with ASEAN in areas like patrol vessels and air defense systems.

Rudrendra Tandon, secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry, called ASEAN a "locomotive for peace, stability and economic prosperity."