Modi heads to Philippines for ASEAN, East Asia, QUAD summits
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the Philippines from Monday. He will attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to participate in a QUAD Leaders' Summit with leaders from Australia, Japan, and the United States. The summit will focus on economic security and strategic infrastructure.
Defense discussions
India-ASEAN defense cooperation
The 23rd ASEAN-India Summit follows the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu, where Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's "proactive, battle-tested doctrine" against state-sponsored terror.
India is keen to explore defense cooperation with ASEAN in areas like patrol vessels and air defense systems.
Rudrendra Tandon, secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry, called ASEAN a "locomotive for peace, stability and economic prosperity."
Economic focus
First Quad summit since September 2024
The QUAD Leaders' Summit will be the first since September 2024 and will be hosted by the United States.
The summit is expected to unveil deliverables focused on economic security and strategic infrastructure.
These were finalized at a recent QUAD foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, where over $85 million was pledged for trusted artificial intelligence access across the Indo-Pacific.
Geopolitical context
China's reaction to Philippine defense chief's statement
The US hosting the QUAD Leaders' Summit in Manila comes amid rising tensions between China and the Philippines.
The Chinese envoy had reacted strongly to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr's description of China as a regional "troublemaker."
The US war department's 2026 National Defense Strategy aims to deter China in the Indo-Pacific through strength, not confrontation.