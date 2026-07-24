Modi says draft law to tackle exam paper leaks
Prime Minister Modi says the government is getting serious about exam paper leaks, which have stressed out lakhs of students.
He shared that a new draft law, with tougher punishments and fast-track courts, is ready and will be discussed in the Cabinet on Friday, July 24.
The goal: make cheating way harder and protect students' futures.
Arjun Ram Meghwal: NEET fast-track courts
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that fast-track courts will start with NEET cases, aiming for daily hearings in major cities so justice isn't delayed.
BJP leaders are calling this a "milestone," while some opposition parties want more accountability, including calls for the education minister's resignation.
Modi also pointed out that the recent exams for 2.2 million students were held on time, showing the government wants to keep things fair and smooth for everyone.