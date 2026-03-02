Modi says India-Canada ties like a T20 match
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just compared India-Canada relations to a T20 cricket match—fast moves, bold plays, and teamwork.
At the India-Canada CEO Forum in Delhi, he said both countries are ready to "shape the future together," with a focus on quick decisions and strong partnerships.
Modi meets Canadian PM Mark Carney
Modi met Canadian PM Mark Carney.
Now, with diplomatic ties restored, both leaders are looking ahead—planning to seal a big trade agreement and aiming for $70 billion in trade.
Economic partnership to drive the next chapter
Canadian pension funds have already invested $100 billion in India.
The two nations also signed deals on minerals, clean energy, uranium supply, culture swaps, and even teamed up with Australia for tech projects—showing that economic partnership is set to drive their next chapter.