Modi says Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' connects youth
Prime Minister Modi says the Ramayana is still connecting young people to Indian culture, even today.
At a press event with Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah, he pointed out how movies like Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend are making ancient stories feel fresh and relevant for new generations.
Modi invites Nepali team to wave
Modi also suggested that creators from India and Nepal join forces to share their heritage worldwide.
He invited a Nepali team to the upcoming WAVE summit and highlighted how both countries are linked by deep cultural bonds, especially through legends like Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, who are celebrated on both sides of the border.