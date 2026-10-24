Modi, Shah and Singh praise ITBP on Raising Day

The ITBP is crucial for guarding India's high-altitude border with China, especially along the challenging Line of Actual Control (LAC).

With ongoing tensions, officials are focusing on both talks and better technology, like drones and advanced training, to keep things peaceful and secure.

As ITBP director general Shatrujeet Kapur put it, they're stepping up efforts in places like Arunachal Pradesh to handle any challenges that come up.