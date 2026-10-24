Modi, Shah and Singh praise ITBP on Raising Day
On Saturday, PM Modi gave a big shoutout to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on their Raising Day, thanking the Himveers for standing strong at India's borders.
Union home minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also recognized how these personnel work in some of the toughest conditions out there.
ITBP steps up LAC preparedness
The ITBP is crucial for guarding India's high-altitude border with China, especially along the challenging Line of Actual Control (LAC).
With ongoing tensions, officials are focusing on both talks and better technology, like drones and advanced training, to keep things peaceful and secure.
As ITBP director general Shatrujeet Kapur put it, they're stepping up efforts in places like Arunachal Pradesh to handle any challenges that come up.