Modi shares condolences with Qatar over Sheikh Hamad's death
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences with Qatar after the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the country's former ruler, who died at 74.
Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to remember Sheikh Hamad's role in building strong India-Qatar ties and his genuine support for Indians living in Qatar.
India mourns, sends Rijiju to Doha
Modi called Sheikh Hamad "a visionary" whose leadership brought the two countries closer.
He added that Sheikh Hamad's warmth toward the Indian community, "his warmth toward the Indian community" will always be remembered.
India marked a day of national mourning on July 13 with flags at half-mast and sent Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to Doha to offer formal condolences.