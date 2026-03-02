Modi speaks to Saudi, Bahrain leaders after Iran attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain after Iran launched attacks on their countries.
These strikes came as retaliation for US-Israeli actions that killed Iran's Supreme Leader two days earlier.
Modi condemned the attacks and made it clear he's concerned about the safety of Indians living in the Gulf.
Modi talks to Israel PM
With tensions rising in the region—including fresh clashes between Hezbollah and Israel—Modi stressed India's commitment to peace and dialogue.
He also spoke with Israel's Prime Minister; Modi expressed concern about the safety of Indian citizens and said India was in contact with several countries to ensure their safety.
Back home, top Indian officials met to review the situation, showing India is staying alert and focused on keeping things stable.