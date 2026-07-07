Modi starts Indonesia visit focusing on defense and critical minerals

Modi highlights cultural ties and trade

Modi put extra focus on India-Indonesia cultural ties (with a planned visit to the famous Prambanan Temple), while also highlighting how their upgraded partnership since 2018 is paying off.

Trade between the two countries was nearly US$24.78 billion in 2025-26, making Indonesia a key player for India in Southeast Asia.

Next up: Modi heads to Australia and New Zealand to keep building these connections, so expect more news soon.