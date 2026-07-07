Modi starts Indonesia visit focusing on defense and critical minerals
Prime Minister Modi just kicked off a three-country trip, starting in Indonesia where he met President Prabowo Subianto.
The big topics? Teaming up on defense, getting access to critical minerals like nickel and copper, food security, and boosting the digital economy, all part of India's push to be more active in the Indo-Pacific.
Modi highlights cultural ties and trade
Modi put extra focus on India-Indonesia cultural ties (with a planned visit to the famous Prambanan Temple), while also highlighting how their upgraded partnership since 2018 is paying off.
Trade between the two countries was nearly US$24.78 billion in 2025-26, making Indonesia a key player for India in Southeast Asia.
Next up: Modi heads to Australia and New Zealand to keep building these connections, so expect more news soon.