Modi tells Albanese '1 plus 1 is 11' in Australia
At the Australia-India Annual Leaders's Summit in Melbourne, PM Modi used a Hindi phrase, "If one stands with one, it becomes 11," to show how much stronger India and Australia can be together.
He shared this idea with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, highlighting the power of partnership between the two countries.
Modi and Albanese agree closer cooperation
Modi's visit wrapped up a three-nation tour (Indonesia, New Zealand, and Australia), where he kept using catchy number analogies to talk teamwork, like "two+six=eight" at an earlier summit.
In Melbourne, both leaders agreed to work closer on defense, education, clean energy, and securing key minerals like lithium and cobalt, stuff that matters for tech and sustainability.
The goal? Stronger ties for a more secure and sustainable future.