Modi to attend Seychelles 50th parade as Indian Army marches
India
The Indian Army will participate in Seychelles's big 50th Independence Day Parade in Victoria this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be there as guest of honor, making it clear that India and Seychelles are getting closer on defense and friendship.
India gifts patrol vessel and ambulances
A 32-member Assam Regiment team, led by Captain Aryan H. Deolekar, will march alongside an Indian Navy contingent and a military band, showing real teamwork between the two countries.
India also gifted Seychelles a fast patrol vessel, ambulances, utility vehicles, and boats to help with maritime security and local needs.
All in all, it's a strong sign that India is backing its island neighbor in more ways than one.