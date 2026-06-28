Modi to attend Seychelles 50th parade as Indian Army marches

India gifts patrol vessel and ambulances

A 32-member Assam Regiment team, led by Captain Aryan H. Deolekar, will march alongside an Indian Navy contingent and a military band, showing real teamwork between the two countries.

India also gifted Seychelles a fast patrol vessel, ambulances, utility vehicles, and boats to help with maritime security and local needs.

All in all, it's a strong sign that India is backing its island neighbor in more ways than one.