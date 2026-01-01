Modi to launch first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Guwahati-Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Class train on the Kolkata-Guwahati route. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the news on Thursday, saying that testing and certification for the new train are complete. The inauguration is expected to take place within the next 15-20 days, likely around January 17-18, per ANI.

Affordable travel Fares set to be lower than air travel The train fares have also been set, keeping them lower than air travel. The 3rd AC fare is expected to be around ₹2,300 (including meals), 2nd AC around ₹3,000 and 1st AC around ₹3,600. Vaishnaw said these fares are "substantially lower than air travel," adding that "the fares have been designed keeping the middle class in mind."

Modern amenities Sleeper train equipped with advanced features The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is designed for long-distance journeys over 1,000km. It has a 16-coach sleeper configuration with modern passenger amenities like comfortable berths and automatic doors. The train also boasts upgraded safety systems, including the KAVACH collision prevention system, strengthened couplers, and fire barrier doors. The train service will also highlight regional hospitality on board. Passengers from Guwahati will be served Assamese cuisine, while those from Kolkata will enjoy Bengali dishes.