Modi to meet Tusk October 22 on trade, defense, Russia-Ukraine
Prime Minister Modi is set to meet Donald Tusk of Poland on October 22.
Their chat will focus on boosting trade, stepping up defense ties, and tackling big topics like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Both leaders want to strengthen the India-Poland partnership, especially after Poland's recent warnings that Russia may be planning drone or rocket strikes on NATO territory.
Defense talks to safeguard Polish technology
They're aiming to double their $6 billion trade volume, with help from an upcoming India-European Union free trade agreement that could make business even smoother.
Defense talks will look at protecting Polish tech from Russian access.
Plus, around 100 companies are joining forums in Delhi and Bengaluru to explore new opportunities in renewable energy and defense.
The meeting also builds on the India-Poland Strategic Partnership, so expect more joint projects ahead.