Modi to visit Indonesia July 7-8 to finalize BrahMos deal
India
Prime Minister Modi is heading to Indonesia on July 7-8, 2026, hoping to wrap up a major defense deal for the BrahMos missile system.
India's ambassador, Sandeep Chakravorty, shared that talks are almost done and said he's optimistic the visit will bring "good news" about the agreement.
Modi will deepen ties with Indonesia
Modi's trip isn't just about defense: he'll also discuss boosting trade, investment, maritime security, and working together on critical minerals and health care.
Plus, he'll meet with around four thousand members of the Indian community in Jakarta.
This marks his fourth visit to Indonesia and signals how important these ties are becoming for both countries.