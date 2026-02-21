PM Modi's Israel visit to focus on defense cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel on February 25-26, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties. The two countries are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on security cooperation during the visit. However, no defense deal will be signed as bilateral defense cooperation is already an ongoing process worth approximately $10 billion.

Defense collaboration Joint projects in missile defense and drones The visit will also see India and Israel explore joint projects in anti-ballistic missile defense, laser weapons, long-range stand-off missiles, and drones. This expanded cooperation was first discussed during Defense Secretary R K Singh's visit to Israel last November, when an MoU on expanded defense cooperation was signed. The collaboration is aimed at protecting Indian territory from enemy long-range missiles under Mission Sudershan.

Technology transfer Israel to share advanced defense technologies with India Israel has agreed to share its latest defense technologies with India, including high-tech laser defense systems and other stand-off systems. These technologies are crucial for India's plans to buy long-range missiles and loitering ammunition that can be launched from air, ground, and sea platforms. During Operation Sindoor, India used Rampage missiles and other loitering ammunition against Pakistani targets.

Naval defense Indian Navy's interest in Barak missile system The Indian Navy is also looking to buy the extended-range Barak surface-to-air missile system. This will help protect its warships from enemy air and surface-launched missiles. PM Modi's close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to further strengthen these defense ties during the visit.

