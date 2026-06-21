Modi transfers ₹18,880cr to over 9.44cr farmers nationwide under PM-KISAN India Jun 21, 2026

Big news for farmers: Prime Minister Modi just sent ₹18,880 crore straight to over 9.44 crore farmers across India through the PM-KISAN scheme.

Uttar Pradesh came out on top, with more than 2.17 crore farmers receiving ₹4,352.40 crore directly in their bank accounts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the event virtually from Jhansi and thanked Modi, saying this support shows how much the government cares about farmer welfare.