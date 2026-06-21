Modi transfers ₹18,880cr to over 9.44cr farmers nationwide under PM-KISAN
Big news for farmers: Prime Minister Modi just sent ₹18,880 crore straight to over 9.44 crore farmers across India through the PM-KISAN scheme.
Uttar Pradesh came out on top, with more than 2.17 crore farmers receiving ₹4,352.40 crore directly in their bank accounts.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the event virtually from Jhansi and thanked Modi, saying this support shows how much the government cares about farmer welfare.
Uttar Pradesh received ₹103,391.24cr under PM-KISAN
Since 2019, Uttar Pradesh has received a massive ₹103,391.24 crore as one of the largest beneficiaries from PM-KISAN.
The scheme gives farmers ₹6,000 a year in three installments and has become a lifeline for many.
Chief Minister Adityanath called it proof of the government's commitment to hardworking farmers and their prosperity.