Modi urges belt tightening with 7 steps amid rupee slide India May 12, 2026

With the economy under pressure, PM Modi is encouraging everyone to tighten their belts.

In a Hyderabad speech, he recommended seven steps: skip foreign trips for a year, use less imported fuel and fewer fertilizers, choose public transport or carpooling, work from home if you can, and avoid splurges like destination weddings or buying lots of gold.

The goal? Help steady the rupee (which dropped 12.5% against the dollar) and deal with rising oil prices.