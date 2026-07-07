Modi urges Indonesia closer Indo Pacific ties and UNSC reform
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday, urging Indonesia to work with India on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and separately reiterated India's own commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.
He also called out the need for a U.N. Security Council (UNSC) that actually reflects today's world.
His visit focused on building stronger ties with Indonesia through shared history and values.
Modi highlights shared heritage and counterterrorism
Modi highlighted how India and Indonesia go way back: think Ramayana, Mahabharata, and iconic temples like Borobudur.
He thanked Indonesia for supporting India after the recent Pahalgam terror attack and stressed both countries' commitment to fighting terrorism together.
As he put it, "For India and Indonesia, the sea has never symbolized separation; instead, it acts as a bridge between us and lies at the heart of our shared future," showing how these two nations are teaming up for regional stability and global progress.