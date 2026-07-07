Modi urges Indonesia closer Indo Pacific ties and UNSC reform

Modi highlights shared heritage and counterterrorism

Modi highlighted how India and Indonesia go way back: think Ramayana, Mahabharata, and iconic temples like Borobudur.

He thanked Indonesia for supporting India after the recent Pahalgam terror attack and stressed both countries' commitment to fighting terrorism together.

As he put it, "For India and Indonesia, the sea has never symbolized separation; instead, it acts as a bridge between us and lies at the heart of our shared future," showing how these two nations are teaming up for regional stability and global progress.