Modi urges Israel to prioritize civilian safety in Iran conflict
Prime Minister Modi has called on Israel's PM Netanyahu to make civilian safety a top priority during the ongoing military conflict with Iran.
This follows US-Israel airstrikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.
Modi also urged for a quick end to the fighting, saying in an official statement that civilian safety should be the utmost priority.
Modi calls for peace and de-escalation
Modi's message comes as tensions spike across the region—he also condemned recent attacks on the UAE and stood with its president, calling for peace and de-escalation.
The US and Israel have hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including nuclear sites and military bases, leading to three US service members losing their lives so far.
With so much at stake, leaders are under pressure to protect innocent lives and restore stability.